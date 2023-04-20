Edit

Building Up the Industry

April 14 - 17, 2024 | Phoenix, AZ

It's time to look to the future. RLC is the home for restaurant executives to hone their leadership skills, discuss solutions to industry challenges, and connect with other senior leadership. Join this exclusive group in 2024.

Top chain executives, financial experts, leadership mentors, and more make up RLC's speaker roster. With more than 100 thought leaders scheduled to speak, attendees are sure to come away with ideas and insights to grow their businesses.

Connect with top suppliers in the industry

The leading suppliers in the restaurant world flock to RLC. Representing a tremendous range of products and channels, RLC sponsors are valued partners to leading and emerging operators.

Restaurant Business

10 takeaways from the Restaurant Leadership Conference

By Restaurant Business Staff on Apr. 20, 2023

Hear what operators and experts had to say about ghost kitchens and ChatGPT, takeout trends, the risks of cyber attacks, how to drive traffic and cultivating young leaders.

Restaurant Business

Stay true to your brand when adding plant-based menu items, say operators

By Patricia Cobe on Apr. 20, 2023

Three chain restaurant leaders share the secrets to their success with plant-based menu initiatives.

Restaurant Business

5 bits of wisdom from an industry think tank

By Joe Guszkowski on Apr. 20, 2023

A panel of executives shared advice on hiring, loyalty, robots and more during a crowdsourced session at the Restaurant Leadership Conference. And they weren’t afraid to challenge popular opinion.

Foodservice Director

How 3 chain restaurant execs put menu innovation front and center

By Patricia Cobe on Apr. 20, 2023

Donna Josephson of Shipley Do-Nuts, Frank Paci of Newk’s and Andre Vener of Dog Haus share their strategies for success.

